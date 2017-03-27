Doc Martin is Coming Back for Two More Seasons!

Doc Martin may be one of the most curmudgeon doctors that you will ever encounter, but darn it, you just have to love his ability to save lives and not compromise his often-questionable demeanour. Regardless of what side of Doc you feel the most passionate about, it’s sure hard not to miss him when he’s away, right?

Fortunately, it’s been confirmed that two more seasons (the eighth and ninth, respectively) of Doc Martin would be filmed, with the ninth season serving as the final run of new episodes.

“We start making [season 8] in spring and it’ll probably be on air [in the U.K.] in the autumn,” said Martin Clunes during a January chat with RadioTimes. “So [season 8] is the second to last.”

On Wednesdays at 9pm ET/6pm PT, VisionTV will be airing encore presentations of “Doc Martin” seasons six and seven!

True to Clunes’ comment, UK broadcaster ITV confirmed that season eight of “Doc Martin” is currently being filmed in Port Isaac, which we know on the series as Portwenn.

“I’m thrilled to be back on the beautiful North Cornish coast to shoot series eight of Doc Martin,” commented Clunes in an ITV press release. “The Doc is as obstinate as ever, but he is trying his best to be a better husband and father.”

During the highly dramatic, yet thoroughly entertaining season seven, Doc and Louisa had a falling out, resulting in separate living arrangements and couples therapy. As the season drew to its conclusion, growth in both Doc and Louisa could be seen, leading to a romantic reconciliation on a grassy knoll.

Earlier this year, Clunes appeared on the first episode of ITV’s late night talk series, “The Nightly Show.” You’re going to love this hilarious clip of him on it!

-Adam Grant