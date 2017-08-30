Pavlo Goes to Greece for Kastoria Concert Special

One of the best aspects of music is its ability to transport us. If the right song hits you at the right time, it can figuratively lift you up and take you into a whole new universe for minutes, hours, days, or indefinitely.

Juno Award-nominated Mediterranean music performer and composer, Pavlo, is one of those gifted individuals capable of making this happen for his listeners. In his new concert special “Pavlo – Live in Kastoria,” the beloved instrumental musician takes you to Greece for a celebration of his music and culture.

Join us for the VisionTV premiere of “Pavlo – Live in Kastoria” on Friday, September 1 at 10pm ET/7pm PT!

“The concert was on top of a mountain overlooking the city of Kastoria, in Northern Greece,” reflected Pavlo. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring my music to the place that has nourished my soul even before I was born. This is where my family is from and to have my mother and father in attendance made me feel so blessed. [This is] a memory I will cherish forever.”

Continued Pavlo: “I was fortunate to share the stage with some of the most incredible musicians on the planet. My special guests include Remigio Pereira (formerly of The Tenors) who sang in great tenor fashion, an old classic ‘Acropolis Adieu.’ He also joined me on guitar to perform ‘Alma del fuego,’ a song off our collaboration album, ‘Guitarradas.’”

Over the course of his storied career, Pavlo has released more than 10 albums. His latest, 2017’s “The Ultimate Collection,” is a two-CD collection featuring 30 of Pavlo’s best studio-recorded tracks.

Pavlo will be taking these songs – and likely many more – on tour this year and next. Thus far, he has concerts booked across North America, as well as select dates in Guadalajara, Mexico.

-Adam Grant

Here’s a preview of the wonderful “Pavlo – Live in Kastoria” concert special: