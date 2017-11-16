Santa’s Book Bag Contest

The holiday season is fast approaching once again and so is Santa Claus’s annual visit!

The Incredible Cabinet of Wonders by Lonely Planet

for ages 8 to 12 years

It’s time to peek inside the world’s most famous museums. Welcome to Lonely Planet Kids’ Incredible Cabinet of Wonders – the greatest little museum in the world! 12 collectors, from toy makers and monster hunters, to sailors and archaeologists, have created their own themed cabinets and filled them with their favorite things.

Kids can lift the flaps and open the cabinet doors to discover 100 extraordinary objects from our planet’s weird and wonderful past and present, then read fascinating stories behind each one and find out where to see them in real life. More…

The 12 Sleighs of Christmas by Sherry Dusky Rinker

for ages 3 to 5

Which elf will build the coolest sleigh for the Christmas ride? SANTA will decide!

When the elves discover that Santa’s sleigh is in a terrible state, they let their imaginations go wild – and soon there are sleighs of every kind, inspired by big rigs, motorcycles, zeppelins, and much more!

The #1 New York Times bestselling author of Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site and the celebrated illustrator of Michael Chabon’s The Astonishing Secret of Awesome Man, team up for spirited vehicular silliness and classic Christmas cheer in this turbo-charged read-aloud destined to become a holiday classic. More…

Playtown Puzzle Play Set by Priddy

for ages 2 to 5

Build your own giant jigsaw puzzle with the Playtown set, which includes three little books (Car, Fire Truck, Dump Truck) and a jigsaw puzzle playmat to build and play on. The durable, jigsaw pieces can be neatly slotted together to form the town scene and the vehicle-shaped books can be pushed around the roads! Each book introduces your child to more vehicles and drivers. All in packaged in a presentation box. More…

Santa’s Magic Key by Eric James

for ages 4 to 9

Unlock the magic with this book and special keepsake key to start a new family tradition.

It’s an age-old question. How does Santa get into every house around the world… no matter what doors, locks, chimneys, or windows exist?

Find the answer to this question in Santa’s Magic Key! In this unforgettable holiday story, a boy realizes on Christmas Eve that his new house does not have a chimney, and with the post office closed and Santa coming bythe end of the night, he has no way of telling Santa. But when the boy finds a mysterious key, he’ll soon discover just how this key will solve his problem. More…

Touch, Think, Learn: Wild Animals by Xavier Deneux

for ages 2 to 4

Featuring spreads with raised shaped objects that fit into scooped cut-outs on their opposite page, this new TouchThinkLearn book offers the youngest learners an opportunity to explore in a hands-on, multisensory way. Seeing the image, tracing its shape, saying its name-these modes of perception combine to stimulate understanding of essential concepts. Discover a monkey and its jungle home by tracing the raised outline on one side, and the concave shape on the other! Related words on each spread offer parents and child a springboard for further conversation to encourage the language skills crucial to later successful learning. In a format unlike any other, these groundbreaking books translate abstract thought into tangible knowledge. More…

