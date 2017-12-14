2017 News in Review: Call the Midwife

Year in and year out, “Call the Midwife” proves itself to be one those television series that strikes a strong emotional chord with audiences. We feel the triumphs, sorrows and moments of levity experienced by those brought together by the Nonnatus House.

As a result, when “Call the Midwife” receives nods of approval from award shows, or something amazingly important happens to a series star, fans – like you, and VisionTV.ca – can’t help but want to take an interest.

Call the Midwife Voted Best Drama & Period Drama of 21st Century

April proved to a gigantic month for “Call the Midwife” as it relates to fan support. That month, the hit series was voted both the Best Drama and the Best Period Drama by readers of the RadioTimes. To reach such glorious accolades, “Call the Midwife” accumulated more votes than the likes of “Downton Abbey,” “Poldark” and “Happy Valley.”

“It’s an extraordinary honour to have topped this poll, and the whole ‘Call the Midwife’ team are delighted,” commented series Executive Producer, Pippa Harris after winning the Best Drama vote. “It’s a tribute not only to the brilliance of our ensemble cast, but to the skill and passion of Heidi Thomas’s writing and to the range and diversity of stories the series has covered.”

Concluded Harris: “I’m personally thrilled that a show which takes an unflinching look at the lives of women and is created by and stars so many talented women, should have struck a chord with such a wide audience. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.” [Click here for the full article]

Call the Midwife Creator Talks About Thwarting Early Doubters

Long before “Call the Midwife” received any heightened accolades whatsoever, series creator Heidi Thomas was greeted with serious doubt about how the show would perform.

“For a very long time before we started to film it, people told us nobody would watch it,” recalled Thomas while speaking with Stuff. “They used to say young women will be frightened by it, older women will be disgusted by it, men won’t watch it at all, and I used to think, ‘Well, nobody will watch this show.’”

Despite this very premature estimation, “Call the Midwife” triumphed out of the gate.

Reflected Thomas: “The very first time [the series] went out, we got eight million overnight viewers in the U.K., and I think we were in a sort of shock.” [Click here for the full article]

Oh Baby! Call the Midwife Stars Welcome First Child

In October, “Call the Midwife” stars Helen George (Trixie Franklin) and Jack Ashton (Tom Hereward), introduced the world to their baby daughter, Wren Ivy. Funnily enough, the couple’s child arrived early and was thus able to attend her own baby shower.

“When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower. Welcome to the world little one. What an amazing day, we have the best friends,” wrote George in a photo caption of the new family of three cutting a cake together. [Click here for the full article]

Seriously, how cute is she?!

