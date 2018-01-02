Novel New Year Contest

Get a story-full start on 2018 with your chance to win 1 of 10 a fantastic book packages from our friends at Raincoast Books including the new companion book to the hit series Victoria, “Victoria and Albert: A Royal Love Affair”, by Daisy Goodwin and Sara Sheridan.

How do you enter to win? Just fill out and submit the entry form below.

Watch for Victoria Season 2 to air on VisionTV later in 2018!

Each prize package includes:

Victoria and Albert: A Royal Love Affair by Daisy Goodwin and Sara Sheridan

The official companion to the second season of the PBS/Masterpiece drama Victoria by award-winning creator and screenwriter Daisy Goodwin.

More than 16 million viewers watched the first season of the Masterpiece presentation of Victoria, created and written by Daisy Goodwin – the highest-rated PBS drama in twenty years, second only to Downton Abbey . But what happened after the Queen married her handsome prince? Did they live happily ever after, or did their marriage, like so many royal marriages past and present, fizzle into a loveless round of duty? More…

Year One by Nora Roberts

#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

A stunning new novel from the #1 New York Times bestselling author Nora Roberts – Year One is an epic of hope and horror, chaos and magick, and a journey that will unite a desperate group of people to fight the battle of their lives…

It began on New Year’s Eve. More…

An Irish Country Practice by Patrick Taylor

An Irish Country Practice is the twelfth heartwarming installment in New York Times and Globe and Mail bestselling author Patrick Taylor’s beloved Irish Country series.

Once, not too long ago, there was just a single Irish country doctor tending to the lively little village of Ballybucklebo: Doctor Fingal Flahertie O’Reilly. Now his thriving practice is growing by leaps and bounds. More…

Ali: A Life by Jonathan Eig

The definitive biography of an American icon, from a New York Times best-selling author with unique access to Ali’s inner circle

He was the wittiest, the prettiest, the strongest, the bravest, and, of course, the greatest (as he told us himself). Muhammad Ali was one of the twentieth century’s most fantastic figures and arguably the most famous man on the planet. More…





To Pixar and Beyond: My Unlikely Journey with Steve Jobs to Make Entertainment History/a> by Lawrence Levy

The revelatory saga of Pixar’s rocky start and improbable success.

After Steve Jobs was dismissed from Apple in the early 1990s, he turned his attention to a little-known graphics company he owned called Pixar. One day, out of the blue, Jobs called Lawrence Levy, a Harvard-trained lawyer and executive to whom he had never spoken before. He hoped to persuade Levy to help him pull Pixar back from the brink of failure. More…

Contest closes February 9, 2018 at 11:59pm ET.

One entry per day per valid email address.

Must be 19 years or older to enter. Contest not open to residents of Québec.





