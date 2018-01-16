ONE Get Fit’s Yoga at Home Contest





Our sister station, ONETV has so many ways for you to GET FIT without ever having to leave the cozy comfort of your own home and we’ve partnered up with our friends at Healthy Life Cycle to give you the chance to win 1 of 10 Essential Yoga Starter Kits to help equip your pursuit for better health and wellness in 2018. Just fill out and submit the entry form here for your chance to win!

Each Essential Yoga Starter Kit comes with:

Deluxe 6mm Thick mat

Set of 2 Blocks – 4”x 6” x 9”

A Harness Strap to carry the mat

One Exercise Strap with a loop at the end.

Plus, you get your choice of three colours: black, blue or lavender.

Whether you’re seeking increased flexibility or a workout that challenges your whole body, the Yoga Starter Kit is an ideal way to ease yoga into your daily workout routine.



Check out more of everything Healthy Life Cycle has to offer!

ONE Get Fit TV and VisionTV are both home to Healing Yoga with Deborah Devine. It’s “Yoga for Real People with Real Problems”, designed for adults of all ages and all fitness levels, with an emphasis on achievable and appropriate yoga poses that help ease the symptoms of many issues such as joint pain, migraines, anxiety, general flexibility and menopause. GET FIT with Healing Yoga daily ONE at 6:30 & 8:30am and 6:00pm ET and daily at 6:00am ET on VisionTV. Check out ONE Get Fit TV’s full schedule of fantastic health and fitness shows here.

Want to find out where you can watch ONE Get Fit TV and how to add the channel to your viewing package? Visit the Subscribe page.

Contest closes February 22, 2018.

One entry per day per valid email address.

Must be 19 years or older to enter. Contest not open to residents of Québec.





