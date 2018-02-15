Q&A: Ageless Gardens – The Therapeutic Side of Gardening

Therapy can come in many forms. From lying on a couch and sharing feelings with a therapist, to having deep discussions with a circle of friends, or partaking in a vigorous workout, we all have ways of making ourselves feel better.

On this week’s episode of “Ageless Gardens” (Monday, February 19 at 9pm ET/6pm PT), hospice patients use gardening as therapy, for the aging body, while an engineer practices bonsai gardening to restore his mind. Additionally, a 93-year-old retired nurse uses gardening as a quiet time to remember loved ones, and a therapist creates a hospital garden that gives patients a place to relax and restore.

To get you ready for the Therapeutic Gardens chapter of “Ageless Gardens,” Charlie Dobbin, host of ZoomerRadio’s Garden Show (Saturdays at 9am ET/6am PT), discusses the therapeutic qualities of gardening.

Q: Senior living centres now provide gardening opportunities to its residents. Why is such an activity viewed as beneficial to this group of people?

Charlie: “Horticultural therapy is not a new concept. Whether gardening with seniors, different abled folks, or as part of a mental health strategy, discovering the wonders of nature can cause a profound change for everyone. By nurturing plants, we are rekindling the desire to live and do something meaningful. Bottom line, there is truly something magical and curative about the powers of nature as seen in the growth of a plant.”

Q: In your opinion, what’s the best type of therapeutic quality that can come out of gardening regularly?

Charlie: “Horticultural uses living materials that require nurturing and care. The lifecycle of plants provides plenty of horticultural tasks and related activities to stimulate thought, exercise the body, and encourage an awareness of the living world.”

Q: How do you think the concept of therapeutic gardening will evolve moving forward?

Charlie: “We will find there are more tools, raised beds, grow lights, and such, that have been adapted for use by clients in wheelchairs or walkers. As mental health concerns are more commonly discussed out in the open, we will learn more about the healing provided by plants.

“No one can be depressed or anxious for long in a greenhouse environment! The moist air, warmth and fragrances are typically received in a very positive way. Negative emotions are channeled through the constructive activities of gardening, thus promoting optimism, confidence and self-worth.”

