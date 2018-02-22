Baz and the Mammies Get Wet & Wild in Costa Rica

Two of the biggest recurring fears often experienced on “50 Ways to Kill Your Mammies” are heights and water. Considering that most of Baz’s plans for the mammies in Costa Rica involved a plentiful amount of both, making it through this trek would be all the more challenging.

Not wanting to start their trip on a slow note, Baz takes mammies Nancy, Ros and Ann on the Gravity Falls waterfall jumping experience, an activity that has been described as “Costa Rica’s newest and most extreme tour yet.”

After trudging through the rainforest, Baz and the ladies look down upon the 140-foot waterfall. Needless to say, reactions from the group are mixed.

“This waterfall is one of the highest for rappelling in Costa Rica, and it’s so high that you will have plenty of time to practice (or learn) rappelling and scaling techniques,” reads a descriptor at GravityFallsCostaRica.com. “You can scale down with your feet, releasing the rope little by little; or go ahead and jump out catching yourself with your legs as you move more freely down the rock face. Don’t be afraid to stop, hang out, and just soak in your surroundings. For a lot of people, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Even though this is a safe and supervised “once-in-a-life-time experience,” Baz must fight mammy fears and Mother Nature just to get these ladies into their helmets and harnesses.

How did the mammies handle this slippery situation?

