Baz and the Mammies Monkey Around in Uganda

For Baz, this trip to Uganda with the mammies represents the closing of a chapter. After trotting the globe with Nancy and fellow mammies Ann, Grace, Joy, and Ros, this voyage through one of Africa’s most beautiful regions represents the final passport stamp for this series of adventures – thus, this trip needs to be a doozy.

As we’ve learned through previous mammy outings, stunts involving heights, water, or high-speed vehicles, are often met with much fear and trepidation. So, it would be fair to assume that spending time with some cute chimpanzees would be easy peasy, right? Wrong.

While out and about, Baz, Nancy, Ann and Joy pay a visit to the Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC). Here, the foursome suits up in coveralls, rubber boots, and courage, in order to help a young chimpanzee bond with her fellow primates.

“The Uganda Wildlife Education Center is a fun and exciting place to see and learn about the animals of Uganda and the ecosystems in which they live,” reads an excerpt from the UWEC website.

It continues: “UWEC is not a zoo in a conventional sense and neither is it a Safari Park…it is a center where wildlife education is combined with leisure. Our main aim is to model the main ecosystem of this country in open range exhibits. Not only can you observe many of our most exciting indigenous species here, but comprehensive interactive interpretation and briefings on them are also given.”

In this type of environment, Baz and the Mammies couldn’t have predicted that helping bring a pack of chimpanzees together could humorously devolve from a playful experience, to one that becomes stranger than the feel of slipping on a banana peel.

How does this day of monkeying around match up with other Ugandan adventures like taxi driving, church going, and white water rafting?

You can find out by watching the season finale of “50 Ways to Kill Your Mammies” (Monday, March 12 at 8pm ET/5pm PT), as Baz and the mammies live it up in Uganda.

-Adam Grant

