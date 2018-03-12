Grantchester’s James Norton Talks About his Time in Tibet

One of the privileges that can come from being an actor is having the ability to travel the world for work. For “Grantchester” star James Norton, he’s recently found himself in St. Petersburg, Los Angeles, and Amsterdam for both business and pleasure.

However, Norton’s history of travel dates back to before his days as a British actor notable enough to be considered a perfect, future James Bond. In an interview with Condé Nast Traveler, Norton spoke a bit about some of his favourite places in the world.

“When I was 18 I did the classic year out in South Asia, which must have filled my parents with terror because it was back in the days before mobile phones,” said Norton when asked which place made him happiest.

“I lived in a mad little village called Bungamati, south of Kathmandu, for four months on my own,” he continued. “I was a theology student, and because of the mixture of Tibetan Buddhism coming down from the north and the Hinduism coming up from India, there was some kind of religious celebration every day. I got swept up in the vibrancy, colour and music of it all. I still have lots of friends there who Skype with me.”

Not only did this trek make Norton the happiest, it also lived up to the hype – something that doesn’t always happen when travelling.

“Everyone kept telling me [Tibet] is the mountain of the world and even the sky is bigger there,” relayed Norton. “Well, I thought it’s impossible to say a sky is bigger – the sky is the sky – but then you get there and it’s true! It really took my breath away and I spent two weeks being dumb-founded.’

-Adam Grant

