Seeing Green: Ontarians Planted More Than One Million Trees in 2017

Trees are not just pretty to look at, they also have a massive impact on how the world functions. Be it their environmental impact, use as a natural resource, or as a habitat for animals, trees should always stand tall in our hearts.

As a way to celebrate Ontario’s 150th birthday, the provincial government and Forests Ontario launched the Green Leaf Challenge in 2017. This initiative positively challenged Ontarians to plant trees throughout the province.

To their credit, Ontarians succeeded mightily by planting more than a million trees in the province, in 2017. The one-millionth tree went into the ground on December 13.

“It is inspiring to see the commitment that Ontario communities have shown in growing a greener and healthier province,” said Rob Keen, CEO of Forests Ontario. “We planted alongside thousands of volunteers at community tree planting events across the province, rain or shine. Thank you for the tremendous community support of the GLC; we invite Ontarians to join us again this spring at our community planting events.”

As way to keep a running tally of how many trees were getting planted, GreenLeafChallenge.ca created an interactive online counter. Here, people would mark on a map where, and how many, trees they planted.

Currently beneath this map, interested parties can view which individuals, large and small organizations, businesses, and schools contributed the most to this endeavor.

“Last year, we celebrated Ontario’s 150th birthday,” commented Nathalie Des Rosiers, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “What better gift to our province than planting trees to help protect Ontario’s people, air, water, and wildlife against the impacts of climate change.”

