It’s incredible to realize that Angela Lansbury has been a professional actress since 1944. When you think of everything in the world that has changed since then, it’s impressive to see how dedicated Lansbury remained to her craft throughout.

In 2014, Lansbury received an honorary Academy Award, after previously being nominated three times for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (“Gaslight,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and “The Manchurian Candidate”). She’s also captivated audiences from many stages throughout her illustrious theatre career.

However, it can be seriously argued that what Lansbury is best recognized and celebrated for is her role as Jessica Fletcher on the long running, hit TV series, “Murder, She Wrote.”

Airing weeknights at 7pm ET/4pm PT on VisionTV, “Murder, She Wrote” takes viewers into the world of a famed mystery writer who is seemingly surrounded by murder. Thanks to quick wits and an uncanny ability to read between the lines, criminals become little match for Fletcher’s incomparable crime fighting skills.

“Making Jessica Fletcher the character I ended up playing took me several years,” said Lansbury in an interview with Star2.com. “She started off a little bit goofy, but finally I made her a woman of my age and of my intellect. I think that is what made her such an appealing character for the world – because she was somebody that people could understand and make part of their lives.”

In a salute to our favourite amateur sleuth, we have compiled the Murder, She Wrote Superfan Quiz. Here is a collection of 25 questions related to the iconic series, designed to test your expertise.

-Adam Grant