Behind the Scenes of Poldark with Actress Beatie Edney

Not every TV series is capable of featuring a lengthy, distinctive collection of actors and actresses whom audiences want to know more about. “Poldark,” to its credit, has been able to do this for years by maintaining a steady core cast, all the while making prime additions along the way.

One series favourite is Prudie, Ross and Demelza’s loyal, opinionated, comedic, and strong-minded servant. Prudie is by no means a dominant force on “Poldark,” but her presence is fantastically felt whenever a storyline involves her.

Wonderfully bringing Prudie to life is British actress Beatie Edney. Since the 1980s, Edney has kept herself busy by appearing in a number of TV movies, series, as well as the acclaimed feature film, “In the Name of the Father.” Away from the camera, Edney is a voice actress who has been heard in multiple advertisements.

However, one craft Edney has become particularly successful at is social media. More specifically, Edney has created quite the expansive Instagram account that features a lot of behind the scenes photos of her “Poldark” cast mates.

Here, the actress gives us an inviting and fun photographic look at how the likes of Aidan Turner (Ross), Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza), Gabriella Wilde (Caroline), Heida Reed (Elizabeth), and many others, get on when not attempting to memorize scripts.

Below, check out the best of Edney’s Instagram “Poldark” chronicles!

-Adam Grant

This week on “Poldark” (Wednesday, March 21 at 9pm ET/6pm PT): Needing money to open a mine free of George’s influence, Ross strikes a deal with a local smuggler. Meanwhile, Dwight tries to diagnose an epidemic.