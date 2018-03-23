Chappaquiddick Premiere Contest

At VisionTV, we’re all about great historical and period drama, both from across the pond and our own shores. One of America’s most infamous events involving mysterious circumstances and enduring questions is the death of political campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne, who was riding in U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy’s car when it careened off of a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts in 1969.

The new film, Chappaquiddick, starring Jason Clarke, Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Jim Gaffigan and Bruce Dern, recounts the events of the tragic accident that killed Kopechne. Kennedy left the accident scene and didn’t alert authorities for 10 hours.

What happens over the ensuing days, reveals how one of the most powerful and influential political family dynasties in U.S. history orchestrated the truth behind the death of Mary Jo Kopechne. Their efforts to control their story in the press, run damage control and preserve the family’s legacy is an extraordinary story of the powerful and untouchable. More…

Directed by John Curran, Chappaquiddick was featured at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and is set for nationwide premiere in theatres on April 6. Watch the trailer below.

