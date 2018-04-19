Walk-on Part in Doc Martin Being Auctioned Off

As we already know, “Doc Martin” is scheduled to come to a close following its ninth season. Considering the recent history of TV series returning to the airwaves after initially saying farewell, perhaps the end of the ninth season will serve as the beginning of a hiatus, rather than a completely closed book.

If this does happen to be the final season of the momentously hilarious “Doc Martin,” a forthcoming auction item will prove to be all the more valuable.

Recently, it was announced that an auction being held in support of The Dorchester Opportunity Group would auction off a walk-on part in the forthcoming season of “Doc Martin.” None other than series star, Martin Clunes, provided this opportunity.

The auction will be held at The Bramble Café in Poundbury (U.K.) on Thursday, May 10. Other auction lots include a golfing package for four, weekend use of a Mercedes convertible, as well as luxury chocolate.

“Doc Martin” can be seen Tuesdays at 8pm ET/5pm PT on VisionTV!

The Dorchester Opportunity Group is a pre-school facility for children with additional needs, including Down syndrome, Autism, and Cerebral Palsy.

Clunes’ philanthropic side has become increasingly evident over the years, as the actor supports causes like the Julia’s House children’s hospice and horse therapy organization, TheHorseCourse.

“You could say I’ve put my money where my mouth is because I feel so strongly that what TheHorseCourse does is so valuable,” commented Clunes in late 2017. “It has a proven track record of reaching people when all else fails – people who can’t engage with talking therapies for whatever reason.

“I’ve seen first-hand how well those people respond to the horses, who become their teachers,” he continued. “Not everybody can talk to a person and describe their problems, but these hand-picked, special animals give people a chance.”

-Adam Grant

