Martin Clunes’ Buckham Fair to Raise Money for Cancer Centre

On Sunday, August 19, Martin and Philippa Clunes’ Buckham Fair will return for its 10th year, with the goal of raising £100,000. The money will subsequently be used to fund the construction of a Dorchester-based cancer centre.

In a press release issued on behalf of the Buckham Fair, it’s explained that this new facility is very much a need in the region and will “save thousands of cancer patients having to travel miles to get radiotherapy and other essential care for the first time.”

Commented Clunes: “We are so proud to support the appeal through Buckham Fair. Many of us have been affected by cancer, either personally or through those we love, so to be able to contribute to the brilliant work that the team at our own Dorset County Hospital is doing is a huge honour for us.”

The Buckham Fair, which will be held on Clunes’ land near Beaminster, is by and large a dog and pony show. Also featured are a number of local artisans, craft showcases, and food vendors.

Clunes’ “Men Behaving Badly” co-star Neil Morrissey will appear at the fair for the second straight year. He will help judge ‘The Dog even more like Neil Morrissey’ competition. A similar event occurred in 2017, and delighted those in attendance.

Arguably one of the coolest elements of this year’s show will be its attempt at history. Guinness World Records will be on site, as attendees will try to set a record for having the most dogs sit, simultaneously, on command.

Click here for more information on what looks like one heck of a fun Buckham Fair!

-Adam Grant

