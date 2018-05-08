Memories of Downton Contest

How would you like to have Mrs. Patmore keeping a watchful eye and adding some good cooking vibes to your modern day scullery?

She played one of the most beloved characters on the blockbuster TV series Downton Abbey and currently, Lesley Nicol is heating up the Toronto theatre stage as the tyrannical Miss Hannigan in Mirvish’s production of “Annie” through June 3! Discover more and book tickets here.

Last December, Lesley visited our offices to chat with our colleagues at both ZoomerRadio and the New Classical 96.3fm announcing her upcoming Canadian live theatre debut. While she was here, she left us some presents and now, we have your chance to win:

1 Grand Prize: a mounted, 16×20 autographed print of Lesley as Mrs. Patmore and 1 copy of the Ultimate Downton Abbey Collection double CD

or 1 of 5 Secondary Prizes: an autographed 8×10 photo of Lesley as Mrs. Patmore and 1 copy of the Ultimate Downton Abbey Collection double CD

All you have to do is fill out and submit the entry form below for your chance to win!





Contest closes May 31, 2018.

One entry per day per valid email address.

Must be 19 years or older to enter. Contest not open to residents of Québec.

Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol Visits ZoomerRadio Bootstrap Slider X Advertisement

Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol Visits ZoomerRadio

1 / 8

Downton Abbey and Annie's Lesley Nicol with ZoomerRadio's Happy Gang



/ 8 2 / 8

Downton Abbey and Annie's Lesley Nicol with ZoomerRadio's Happy Gang



/ 8 3 / 8

Downton Abbey and Annie's Lesley Nicol autographing pictures



/ 8 4 / 8

Downton Abbey and Annie's Lesley Nicol with Classical 96.3fm's Jean Stilwell



/ 8

Advertisement





5 / 8

Downton Abbey and Annie's Lesley Nicol with Classical 96.3fm's Jean Stilwell



/ 8 6 / 8

Downton Abbey and Annie's Lesley Nicol with ZoomerRadio's Happy Gang



/ 8 7 / 8

Downton Abbey and Annie's Lesley Nicol with ZoomerRadio's Happy Gang



/ 8 8 / 8

Downton Abbey and Annie's Lesley Nicol with ZoomerRadio's Happy Gang



/ 8



