Penelope Wilton to be Honoured at University Graduation

Some truly believe that it is never too late to go back to school. Proving that point soon enough will be beloved British actress Penelope Wilton.

Later this month, Wilton, 71, will receive an honorary doctorate from Teesside University, a school located in Middlesbrough, Teesside in North East England. More specifically, the “Downton Abbey” and “Brief Encounters” star will be presented with an Honorary Doctor of Arts designation.

Wilton will be one of four individuals to receive such Teeside University recognition in the coming weeks.

“I am delighted to be awarding honorary degrees to a group of people who have set remarkable standards in their chosen profession,” commented Professor Paul Croney, Vice-Chancellor of Teeside University. “I am sure their stories of hard work, dedication and achievement will help to inspire our students who are graduating throughout the week.”

Teesside University’s graduation ceremony will run from Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 21. That week, 3,000 Teeside students will celebrate their academic achievements. It is unclear as to which day Wilton will receive her doctorate.

“I was never what you could call a ‘star,’” said Wilton in an interview with Express. “I am one of those do it and get on with it people. I do not pause to stand and stare all that much. It is easy to be held back by nostalgia. I am not a great collector of things like photographs or items for good luck, which bring back past memories. I have only just got the hang of what I do for a living – seriously – and it all still feels fresh to me.

“I did not come into this business to have a safe life,” she continued. “I never know what is around the corner.”

-Adam Grant