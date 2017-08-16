Daniel Craig Officially Confirms Role in Next Bond Flick

In July, production companies behind the James Bond film franchise gave fans of the suited-up spy some great news: the next movie would reach North American theatres on November 8, 2019. Following this revelation, sources familiar with the matter confirmed that actor Daniel Craig was onboard. Yet, we never heard Craig say the words – until now.

On last night’s edition of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Craig finally put speculation and anonymous sources to rest by stating that he would star in the forthcoming Bond film – his fifth overall.

“I’ve been quite cagey about it. I’ve been doing interviews all day and people have been asking me. I’ve been rather coy, but I kind of felt like if I was going to speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you,” replied Craig when Colbert broached the subject of Bond movies.

Seconds later, the actor was flat out asked: “Daniel Craig, will you return as James Bond?” To which the star simply replied, “Yes.” Subsequently, the studio audience went mad with excitement, as Craig began to blush.

“I couldn’t be happier,” added Craig over thunderous applause and an orchestra of hoots and hollers. He then went on to apologize for not being straight earlier in the day during previous interviews.

Craig soon stated that he “always wanted to” do another Bond movie. Quickly, Colbert humorously called Craig out on that remark, bringing to light the time the actor said “I’d rather…slash my wrists” than star as James Bond again.

An amused Craig wiggled around, uncomfortably, amazed that Colbert had that quote written on his question sheet. All told, both appeared to be having a good time and truly made the most out of officially letting the cat out of the bag.

As for fans of Aidan Turner of “Poldark” and James Norton of “Grantchester,” it’s time to once again theorize which of the two would, should, or could, play Bond once Craig finally bids the role adieu.

If you’re a fan of cinema, be sure to get the popcorn popped and check out our wide selection of Great Movies on VisionTV! Click here to have a look at which movies can soon be seen on your screen.

-Adam Grant