Reflecting on the Star Power of Team Canada ‘72

Those who play it, watch it, or support it, would argue that hockey is the ultimate team sport. Before each faceoff, 20 players are listed on the line-up card – each skater has an important role to fill. Some are relied upon to score, while others are asked to defend, stop pucks, check, grind out shifts, and do whatever it takes to pick up the victory.

Even with that in mind, hockey people also know that each team has its stars. These players, for better or worse, are more loudly lauded because of their heightened skillset.

In the case of Team Canada ’72, you’d have to assume the players involved would agree that both great teamwork and top-end talent helped them topple the Soviet Union squad.

Looking back, the aforementioned top-end talent featured on Team Canada ’72 was downright impressive. Throughout the roster, you’ll find National Hockey League (NHL) legends, many of which are in the Hall of Fame. You’ll also see champions, record holders and individuals who gained much respect from their hockey player peers.

Tune in Monday, September 25 (10pm ET/7pm PT) as members of Team Canada ’72 appear on a special edition of “theZoomer”! Encore presentations will air Friday, September 29 at 2pm ET/11am PT and 11pm ET/8pm PT.

In early 2017, the NHL celebrated its 100th anniversary by asking league executives, members of the media, and alumni members, to vote on who should be considered the greatest 100 hockey players to ever play in the league.

After the votes were tallied, players from a multitude of eras were placed on the 100 Greatest Players list – 13 were on the Team Canada ’72 roster.

That delightful collective includes: Bobby Clarke, Yvan Cournoyer, Marcel Dionne, Ken Dryden, Phil Esposito, Frank Mahovlich, Stan Mikita, Bobby Orr (didn’t play due to injury), Brad Park, Gilbert Perreault, Jean Ratelle and Serge Savard. You can view each player’s career statistics in the photo gallery below.

Over the course of hockey history, there been some memorable teams assembled. In Canada, though, it’s tough to top the historical significance of Team Canada ’72.

-Adam Grant

Stars of Team Canada 72

Bobby Clarke Games: 1,144, Goals: 358, Assists: 852, Points: 1,210



Yvan Cournoyer Games: 968, Goals: 428, Assists: 435, Points: 863



Marcel Dionne Games: 1,348, Goals: 731, Assists: 1,040, Points: 1,771



Ken Dryden Games: 397, Wins: 258, Losses: 57, Ties: 74, GAA: 2.24



Phil Esposito Games: 1,282, Goals: 717, Assists: 873, Points: 1,590



Tony Esposito Games: 886, Wins: 423, Losses: 306, Ties: 151, GAA: 2.92



Frank Mahovlich Games: 1,181, Goals: 533, Assists: 570, Points: 1,103



Stan Mikita Games: 1,394, Goals: 541, Assists: 926, Points: 1,467



Bobby Orr Games: 657, Goals: 270, Assists: 645, Points: 915



Brad Park Games: 1,113, Goals: 213, Assists: 683, Points: 896



Gilbert Perreault Games: 1,191, Goals: 512, Assists: 814, Points: 1,326



Jean Ratelle Games: 1,281, Goals: 491, Assists: 776, Points: 1,2676



Serge Savard Games: 1,040, Goals: 106, Assists: 333, Points: 439



On Monday, September 25 (10pm ET/7pm PT), that history will be on display as members of Team Canada ’72 appear on “theZoomer” for a special Summit Series anniversary special. Encore presentations will air Friday, September 29 at 2pm ET/11am PT and 11pm ET/8pm PT.

Hosted by Marissa Semkiw and filmed at the ZoomerPlex in Toronto’s Liberty Village, Team Canada ’72 members Phil Esposito, Frank Mahovlich, Yvan Cournoyer, Brad Park, Jean Ratelle, Peter Mahovlich, Wayne Cashman, Ed Johnston, Pat Stapleton and John Ferguson Jr. (representing his late father John Ferguson), gather to reflect on the highs and lows of the Summit Series, as well as the memories that still stand out the most.

