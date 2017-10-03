Oh Baby! Call the Midwife Stars Welcome First Child

In “Call the Midwife,” actress Helen George’s character Trixie has been on hand for a multitude of births. Now, the charming 33-year-old has welcomed a child of her own into the world.

On Monday, October 2 over Instagram, George confirmed the birth of her first child, a daughter. George did not reveal a name, but noted that the baby did arrive earlier than expected. The father is George’s beau and “Call the Midwife” co-star, Jack Ashton.

“When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower. Welcome to the world little one. What an amazing day, we have the best friends,” wrote George in a photo caption of the new family of three cutting a cake together.

Overall, George shared four photos of the shower, including a delightful group shot of mommy, daddy, baby and all of those who attended the gathering.

While the baby’s arrival is wonderful news in and of itself, photos of the shower revealed a diamond on George’s left ring finger. Of course, this has fuelled speculation that Ashton and she are now engaged. At this moment, however, that notion has not been confirmed.

On September 4, George made headlines when she appeared with a big baby belly at the TV Choice Awards in Britain. Many who reported on that event viewed it as George’s public pregnancy reveal.

That night, “Call the Midwife” won the award for Best Family Drama, beating out “Casualty,” “Doctor Who” and “The Durrels.”

