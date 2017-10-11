Cold Feet’s Hermione Norris is Warm on Aging

When you’re in your 20s, it’s tough to imagine what life will be like 10, 20, 30, or even 40 years down the road. We wonder if we’ll feel good mentally, physically and emotionally. We ponder whether or not we’ll ever find love. We hope that there will be money in the bank, a roof above our heads and food in our bellies.

Essentially, when you’re that young, you tend to worry about it all because, well, you’re too young to totally understand life’s peaks and valleys.

One person who has learned that getting older is way better than being younger is “Cold Feet” star Hermione Norris. In an interview with the Telegraph, the veteran actress – who turned 50 earlier this year – spoke about aging and how she’s grown to appreciate it.

“The myth that you have the best time of your life when you’re young is bollocks,” said Norris. “My life, honestly, has got better and better and better the older I’ve got.

“There is a fear to begin with,’ she continued. “The grief I felt in the build-up to turning 50 took me by surprise as I’d always looked forward to being in my 50s. But now I see more beauty in women in their 50s, 60s and 70s than I do in a 20-year-old.”

Entering the seventh season of “Cold Feet” (which premieres Wednesday, November 1 at 10pm ET/7pm PT on VisionTV), Norris’ character, Karen, is single again, pushing forward with her own publishing company, all the while keeping an eye out for her daughters. In many ways, Karen is a very upfront person unafraid of being a focal point.

While Norris executes such a character with precision, she is actually a very private person once the camera goes off.

“I am a pathologically private person,” admitted Norris. “I would rather live my life and experience it as my own.”

-Adam Grant

Until the November 1 premiere of “Cold Feet” season seven, join VisionTV Wednesdays at 10pm ET/7pm PT for an encore presentation of “Cold Feet” season six.

We’re celebrating the season seven premiere with your chance to win one (1) of three (3) copies of the book companion to the series, “Cold Feet: The Lost Years.” Click here to enter!