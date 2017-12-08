2017 News in Review: Victoria

Throughout December, take a trip down memory lane with us through a series of 2017 News in Review features. Here, we’ll look back at some of the best news articles that focused on the stars of your favourite VisionTV series.

In 2017, the spectacularly gorgeous and dramatic British series, “Victoria,” made its VisionTV premiere. Throughout the series, lead actress Jenna Coleman established herself as a powerful performer when wearing the crown of a young Queen. Along the way, exploring Coleman’s perspective of the role and her off-camera life became a rather enjoyable exercise.

Jenna Coleman Fascinated by the Human Side of Queen Victoria

In order to properly prepare herself for the role of Queen Victoria, Coleman threw herself into researching the powerful woman she’d go on to portray. Along the way, her fascination for the iconic monarch grew.

“None of the way [Victoria’s] supposed to behave and the uniform of her life has squashed her lust for life, regardless of growing up in the Kensington system. I find that really amazing about her,” said Coleman in an interview with Collider. “Also, she’s so unapologetically herself. She’s flawed, in that way, but I think it’s what makes her really human. [She’s] really interesting to play because she’s so inconsistent. She’s so many things. She can be quite childish and frivolous, at times, and emotional, but other times, she’s like the wisest person in the world, way above her years.” [Click here for the full article]

Don’t Worry Victoria Fans: Jenna Coleman Isn’t Going Anywhere

Considering that Queen Victoria sat upon her throne for nearly 64 years, some have begun to wonder just how the series would progress as the character grew older. Coleman, who is in her early 30s, played a teenaged “Victoria” in season one. Thus, it’s conceivable that if the series does well, she could remain with it for a longer period of time and maybe take advantage of modern makeup techniques. That said, this possibility hasn’t stopped some members of the media from inquiring about Coleman’s future on the series.

“I think we’ve got quite a long way to go before we need to re-cast Jenna,” explained series creator and writer, Daisy Goodwin, during an interview at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival in April. “We’re moving quite slowly through the 1840s.

“We haven’t even caught up with [Coleman’s] real age,” she added. “So, I think Jenna will be on our screens for some time to come.” [Click here for the full article]

Jenna Coleman Recalls Embarrassing Karaoke Moment

On “Victoria,” Coleman has proven herself to be worthy of playing royalty. As a child, though, Coleman quickly learned that you’re not always going to succeed when performing for an audience.

“I met Charlotte Church in Ibiza when we were 12 years old and it was before all of her success,” remembered Coleman during the Hey It’s OK podcast. “She was singing in the evenings at the hotel just with her family, and we became really good friends.”

“At this time, I didn’t really know that she was such a great singer,” continued Coleman. “So the karaoke was on and she said ‘come up and sing with me’ and it was ‘New York, New York’ or ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’ and I was like ‘yeah, great.’ I stood on stage and suddenly 12-year-old Charlotte started to sing opera next to me – I absolutely died. I don’t think I’ve ever done karaoke since.” [Click here for the full article]

-Adam Grant

In 2018, VisionTV will present season two of “Victoria”! Stay tuned for more information regarding air dates and times.