2017 News in Review: Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade

In 2017, VisionTV produced the fantastically fun and momentous music variety series, “Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade.” Hosted by actress, artist, radio host and vocalist, Marilyn Lightstone, this show beautifully encouraged audiences to revisit the classic pop tunes they grew up singing and dancing along to.

Also featuring the talented likes of the Zoomer Players: David Warrick (music director, pianist), Moshe Hammer (violinist), the Zoomer Band, along with vocalists Thom Allison, Simon Spiro, Judy Marshak and the Ault Sisters, “Your All-Time Classic Parade” proved to be a popular addition to VisionTV’s music-filled Friday nights.

“Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade” returns Friday, December 29 at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on VisionTV!

Ahead of each episode, VisionTV.ca presented Song Study articles designed to offer audiences a deeper look at a song set to appear on that week’s episode of “Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade.” Here’s a fond look back at our collection of Song Study features.

Episode 1: “Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

Originally released in January 1956 by Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers, “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” was a smash hit right out of the gates. That year, the song not only reached #1 on the R&B and UK Singles Charts, but it also peaked at #6 on Billboard’s Pop Singles Chart. [Click here for the full article]

Episode 2: “On Moonlight Bay”

As any music appreciator would tell you, not all hit songs are built to last. Some become popular because of their ability to relate to a specific time and place, or because they are performed by whomever the flavour of the month might be. But, a truly great hit song is one capable of catching on with various generations and achieving longevity no matter who sings it, or when. To many, “On Moonlight Bay” is one of those truly great hits. [Click here for the full article]

Episode 3: “Rock Around the Clock”

Bill Haley and His Comets first recorded “Rock Around the Clock” in 1954. From there, the track would be released through the American Decca record label that May, then again in 1955. Decades later, it is Haley’s version of the song that continues to pop up on golden oldies radio stations, as well as at restaurants, weddings and parties. [Click here for the full article]

Episode 4: “Zing Went the Strings of My Heart”

One of Judy Garland’s finer moments was her beautiful performance of “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart” in the 1938 film “Listen, Darling.” Here, Garland’s voice soars to beautiful, yet vulnerable heights, encouraging listeners to keep an ear out for every word delivered. [Click here for the full article]

Episode 5: “Danny Boy”

When it comes to songs that have a tremendous amount of emotional weight attached to them, it’s tough to compete with “Danny Boy.” The words are deep and open to interpretation, while a proper accompanying musical arrangement can inspire tears to flow from your eyes. [Click here for the full article]

-Adam Grant

