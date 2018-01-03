Season 8 of Cold Feet is in the Works!

Since returning to TV screens after more than a decade away, “Cold Feet” has continued to win audiences over with two new seasons filled with humour, perspective, conflict, resolution and personal growth.

With those elements intact – as well as a prized cast that includes James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, John Thomson, Robert Bathurst and Fay Ripley – it should be no surprise to anyone that the popularity of “Cold Feet” is holding strong.

As a result, it has been confirmed that an eighth season of “Cold Feet” will go into production early this year, with six new episodes premiering in the U.K. during late 2018.

“I’m delighted that viewers still feel invested in the lives and loves of our imperfect heroes,” commented ‘Cold Feet’ creator, Mike Bullen. “And I’m excited that we’re being given the opportunity to tell the next chapter of their stories. We’ve got plenty of trials and tribulations in store for them as they navigate their way through middle age, and more than a few laughs and tears along the way.”

2017 proved to be a banner year for “Cold Feet.” Click here to have a look at some of the highlights!

Added ITV’s Senior Drama Commissioner, Victoria Fea: “The nation’s love affair with ‘Cold Feet’ continues, and we’re thrilled to announce a new series for 2018. Mike Bullen’s honest depiction of enduring friendship has a very special place in the audience’s affections.”

Prior to this big announcement, Nesbitt spoke at length about the reaction he had to audiences being enthused about the return of “Cold Feet.”

“It was obviously very gratifying,” said Nesbitt. “I’d always resisted bringing ‘Cold Feet’ back. I didn’t want to revisit something and go along that well-trodden path where things are resurrected and then don’t have the strength, innovation or the voice they had originally.

He continued: “But when I read the scripts, I thought they were very good,” added Nesbitt. “We slotted back into it really well, but there was no complacency. We did feel under pressure and so it was lovely that people took to it.”

-Adam Grant

This week (Wednesday, January 3 at 10pm ET/7pm PT) on “Cold Feet”: With her professional and personal life finally back on track, Karen meets attractive well-read builder Gareth, and after much deliberation agrees to go on a date with him. Additionally, Adam and Pete hold a joint 50th birthday dinner, but the celebrations quickly unravel when certain truths emerge.