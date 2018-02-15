Baz & the Mammies Sing the Gospel of New Orleans

New Orleans is an action-packed city filled with distinct culture, musical influence, seafood delicacies, an immense nightlife and wild weather patterns that can go from very hot, to very rainy in a heartbeat.

On the latest episode of “50 Ways to Kill Your Mammies,” Baz and Nancy visit New Orleans with mammies Ros and Joy for a trip that gives the foursome a real Big Easy experience.

As part of their adventure, Baz introduces the mammies to the revered Joyful Gospel Singers for a chance to let their voices (for better, or for worse) be heard.

“When one thinks of New Orleans, jazz and rhythm and blues automatically come to mind. At the forefront of those styles, however, is the foundation of it all, and that is good old hand clapping, foot stomping, gospel music! One of the most prolific gospel groups, in this city that ‘care forgot,’ is the Joyful Gospel Singers, the region’s most traveled gospel choir,” reads a statement by the Jamalar Agency.

Together, the mammies must audition with this revered musical collective and hope they can carry a tune well enough to perform in public.

While this exercise may not sound nearly as dramatic as flying down a gigantic waterslide, just wait until the gang is asked to catch tiger fish with their bare hands, consume a highly alcoholic drink on Bourbon Street, and go for a sky dive.

-Adam Grant

