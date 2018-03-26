Cameras are Rolling for Cold Feet’s Eighth Season!

After more than a dozen years away, “Cold Feet” successfully returned to TV in 2016 and recaptured the popularity it had established during its initial five-season run.

In the two seasons since the series reboot, featured characters Adam (James Nesbitt), Karen (Hermione Norris), Pete (John Thomson), Jenny (Fay Ripley), and David (Robert Bathurst) have nobly and clumsily navigated middle age, all the while delivering us relatable storylines.

On March 19 in Manchester, cameras began rolling for the eighth season of “Cold Feet.” Six episodes will be made, with filming scheduled to run until July.

“It’s great to be back in Manchester at the start of another shoot,” commented series creator Mike Bullen. “We’ve still got so many stories to tell for these characters and I’m delighted that we’re being given the opportunity to tell them. As usual, we’ll be aiming for the viewers’ funny bones and tear ducts.”

In addition to the main cast, the forthcoming season of “Cold Feet” will also include appearances from Siobhan Finneran (Nikki), Jacey Sallés (Ramona), Ceallach Spellman (Matthew), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford) and Callum Woodhouse (Josh).

As for what to expect from the eighth season story wise: Adam is single again and struggling to find a new partner after his split from Tina. Pete and Jenny look like they may finally be in “a good place” again, while Karen tries to manage her fiercely independent teenage daughters and doubts about her business. David, meanwhile, could be on the verge of becoming “a kept man, if his pride will let him.”

“More than any other show I’ve ever worked on I think Cold Feet is about the audience,” said Norris in 2017. “It’s not about us. We’ve always felt a sense of responsibility to [the audience] and a real desire to deliver something people will find comforting and funny that brings a bit of warmth into their lives. I hope it brings some love into the world. I can never be objective about it but I hope people enjoy it.”

-Adam Grant

