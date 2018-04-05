EastEnders spinoff, Redwater, Returns to VisionTV on April 11!

On Wednesday, April 11 at 10pm ET/7pm PT, we hope you will accompany us for a special encore presentation of the brilliant British drama, “Redwater.” In this series, EasterEnders‘ Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) visit Ireland to search for Kat’s long-lost son.

“Redwater” also stars Maria Doyle Kennedy (“The Commitments,” “The Tudors,” “Orphan Black”), Angeline Ball (“The Commitments,” “Doc Martin,” “EastEnders”), and Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”).

To get you set for the thrilling return of “Redwater,” members of the cast go into detail about the characters they play in this acclaimed series.

Jessie Wallace: “Kat is a very colourful person – there’s a lot of layers to her. There’s also a lot of history there… things that have happened and not all good. To play a character for 16 years and bring it to this, means there’s plenty underneath to bring to the surface. So much has happened to her and that’s what she brings with her to Redwater.

“Since leaving Walford, going to Spain, and then coming to Ireland to find her son, she’s kind of mellowed, which you can even see in the way she dresses. It’s a softer side to Kat than we’ve seen before, but there’s definitely still that fiery side to her, just not as much as we’ve seen in ‘EastEnders.’”

Shane Richie: “Alfie is a character I’ve played since 2002. He’s a charmer, he’s a street guy, but he’s not a tough guy – he’s street smart. He’s got a big heart and wears it on his sleeve. With Alfie it really is all about family. Since he met Kat they’ve been inseparable. We’ve played this love story for the best part of 15 years – there’s only one person for Alfie, and that’s Kat. He’s a one-woman man.”

Maria Doyle Kennedy: “[Roisin’s] like most people in real life; she’s quite complicated and completely different outwardly to her inner self, which she keeps hidden. Like a lot of people that I’ve encountered that have chosen, or in her case, been given farming as a life, she’s very practical, very stoic and keeps a lid on most of her dreams and passions as there’s not much room for them in her life. She’s quite dutiful – there’s not that much time left for other things.”

Angeline Ball: “Eileen has a kind of dual personality that’s not always evident. She’s a fighter and a survivor. She’s someone who made a difficult decision 20 years ago to leave Redwater and start a new life in America with a young son, which was very brave and courageous, yet she is quite fragile. What you see with Eileen is not what you get. Her exterior is very polished and designer-clad, but there’s an underlying sadness about her – I guess a grief and loneliness. She feels a bit like an outsider, having left all those years ago.

“She’s had to fend for herself. She’s definitely a very strong woman, but I suppose you’ll see throughout the series when her metal is tested how well she comes out of it.”

Ian McElhinney: “Ostensibly [Lance is] the patriarch, the daddy, grandaddy and great grandaddy of the clan, but actually I think he’s quite weak. The one who really rules the roost and is the matriarch is his wife – he’s quite happy to be a character in the town with the kind of respect that comes from having been around for quite a while being the ‘grand old man’ of the village.”

-Adam Grant

“Redwater” airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET/7pm PT on VisionTV from April 11 to May 16.