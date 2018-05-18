2018 TV Choice Awards: Vote for Your VisionTV Favourites!

When it comes to British TV series and those who star in them, there is certainly a high level of quality at play. Thus, when it comes to award shows, it must get painstakingly difficult for appointed judges to determine who is most deserving of a trophy.

With the U.K.’s TV Choice Awards, appointed judges are not a factor. Rather, fans are tasked with voting for their favourites in a number of different categories. Believe you me – if you decide to vote, tough choices will be encountered.

At this point in the process, fans are encouraged to help whittle down the long-list of nominees in each category, by June 1. From there, a short list of nominees will be presented, and another round of voting will commence. The award show itself will take place on Monday, September 10.

A number of series (“Doc Martin,” “Poldark,” etc.) and stars (Jenna Coleman, James Nesbitt, etc.) you know and love from watching VisionTV, have been nominated. You can view the list of VisionTV-featured nominees below.

Click here to get voting!

-Adam Grant

As a refresher, here is when you can catch some of these series:

“Poldark”: Wednesdays at 9pm ET/6pm PT (through July 4)

“Doc Martin”: Tuesdays at 8pm ET/5pm PT

“Mum”: Wednesdays at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT (May 23 to June 20)

“EastEnders”: Fridays at Midnight ET/9pm PT (June 1 onward)

“Victoria”: Returning Fall 2018!

“Cold Feet”: Returning TBA

“Call the Midwife”: Returning TBA

-NOMINEES-

Best Drama Series:

“Cold Feet”

“Poldark”

“Victoria”

Best Comedy:

“Mum”

Best Family Drama:

“Doc Martin”

“Call the Midwife”

Best Actor:

Robert Bathurst (“Cold Feet”)

Martin Clunes (“Doc Martin”)

Tom Hughes (“Victoria”)

James Nesbitt (“Cold Feet”)

John Thomson (“Cold Feet”)

Aidan Turner (“Poldark”)

Best Actress:

Linda Bassett (“Call the Midwife”)

Jenna Coleman (“Victoria”)

Hermione Norris (“Cold Feet”)

Fay Ripley (“Call the Midwife”)

Charlotte Ritchie (“Call the Midwife”)

Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark”)

Best Soap Actor:

James Bye (“EastEnders”)

Danny Dyer (“EastEnders”)

Davood Ghadami (“EastEnders”)

Best Soap Actress:

Letitia Dean (“EastEnders”)

Tamzin Outhwaite (“EastEnders”)

Lacey Turner (“EastEnders”)

Best Soap Newcomer:

Katie Jarvis (“EastEnders”)

Madhav Sharma (“EastEnders”)

Charlie Winter (“EastEnders”)

Best Soap:

“EastEnders”